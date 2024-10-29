Rajasthan CM urges local entrepreneurs to help attract investment in state

<p>Jaipur: Describing local entrepreneurs as brand ambassadors of 'Rising Rajasthan', Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said that they should contact the non-resident Rajasthani industrialists and invite them to invest in the state.</p>.<p>Sharma was interacting with the representatives of local industrial and business organizations regarding the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' to be held in Jaipur from December 9-11.</p>.CM Bhajanlal Sharma brings Rising Rajasthan roadshow to UK to attract investments.<p>According to the official statement, Sharma said that local entrepreneurs and businessmen are the brand ambassadors of 'Rising Rajasthan'. They should contact the non-resident Rajasthani industrialists working in many states of the country and invite them to invest in the state, so that they can show their industrial skills in their motherland.</p>.<p>He said that the wide network of local entrepreneurs and their organizations can play an important role in the success of the upcoming conference.</p>.<p>Using this network, these organizations should organize non-resident Rajasthani conferences through their branches in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar and attract them to invest. </p>