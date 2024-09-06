Rajasthan: Congress demands disqualification of Independent MLA after he joins BJP

Kothari is said to have taken the membership of BJP on September 4 during the party’s ongoing membership drive and has shared it on social media, giving his membership number ending with 5826. Jully has written that since Kothari has himself shared his joining the BJP on social media, no further proof is required to disqualify him under the anti-defection law, which falls under the X Schedule of the Constitution.

Kothari, on the other hand, has said he has taken up the membership of BJP to strengthen the nation and protect sanatan dharma but that he doesn’t understand the technicalities involved in the process and how it would affect his Assembly membership.

Kothari, 62, deals in property and garments and is active in various social organisations, including a gaushala in Bhilwara. In the 2023 elections, he defeated his nearest rival from Congress Om Narayaniwal by a margin of 10,778 votes and got a vote share of 36.68 per cent.

In an Assembly of 200 seats, BJP has 115 MLAs and Congress has 69, Bharat Adivasi Party has 3, BSP has 2, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal one each along with eight Independent MLAs.