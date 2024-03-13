JOIN US
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan court sentences man to life imprisonment for unnatural sex with 10-year-old boy

The convict, Naseem Khan, 23, taught Arabic language to children at a mosque, including the 10-year-old victim.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 17:05 IST

Kota: A special court in Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday sentenced a man who taught Arabic language to children at a mosque to life imprisonment for committing unnatural sex with a 10-year-old boy.

According to public prosecutor Lalit Kumar Sharma, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on the convict, Naseem Khan, 23, a resident of Palwal district in Haryana.

He taught Arabic language to students in the mosque in Kota district.

The court declined the demand for death penalty to the convict and sentenced him to imprisonment till last breath, saying he would have to undergo repentance every day for his heinous sin behind bars.

The conviction came after four months and 20 days of the incident. The charge sheet in the matter was filed within 14 days of the incident.

The court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases convicted the man for sodomy and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Khan committed unnatural sex with his student in October 2023 in Budadeet police station area in Kota.

