Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan gets 17 new districts, CM Ashok Gehlot launches websites

Rajasthan gets 17 new districts, CM Gehlot launches websites
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 11:21 IST

Seventeen new Rajasthan districts came into being on Monday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot virtually unveiling inauguration plaques and participating in a yajna here.

Prayers and yajnas were also held in the new district headquarters in the presence of the ministers in-charge.

Gehlot also launched the websites of the new districts during the function at the Birla Auditorium.

The Rajasthan government notified the formation of 17 new districts following a Cabinet approval on August 4, taking the total number of districts in the state to 50.

(Published 07 August 2023, 11:21 IST)
