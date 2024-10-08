Home
Rajasthan government transfers 1 IPS officer, 83 RAS officers

Along with this, the state government has cancelled the earlier transfers of five Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 08:50 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 08:50 IST
