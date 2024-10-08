Rajasthan government transfers 1 IPS officer, 83 RAS officers

<p>Jaipur: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government has transferred one IPS officer and 83 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service.</p>.<p>The state personnel department issued an order in this regard late Monday night.</p>.<p>Along with this, the state government has cancelled the earlier transfers of five Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers.</p>.<p>IPS officer Praveen Nayak Nunawat, who was the SP Neem ka Thana, has been made the ADC to Governor.</p>.<p>Sikar SP Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav will hold the additional charge of the SP Neem ka Thana.</p>.<p>The RAS officers, who have been transferred, include several additional district collectors and sub divisional officers. </p>