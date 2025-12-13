Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan: Infant dies after oxygen cylinder ran out in ambulance

According to the father, the ambulance driver abandoned them at the Bassi government hospital after the child's oxygen supply was depleted, the SHO said.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 08:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 08:22 IST
India Newsambulanceinfant death

Follow us on :

Follow Us