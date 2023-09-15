Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan issues 'alert' for medical officials in wake of Kerala Nipah outbreak

The brain-damaging virus has killed two people and infected three others in Kozhikode district.
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 02:02 IST

Follow Us

The Rajasthan government on Thursday directed medical officials to remain 'alert' regarding any Nipah outbreak in the wake of cases being reported from Kerala's Kozhikode district.

The medical and health services department director has issued an advisory in this regard to the principals of all medical colleges and chief medical and health officers of all districts.

The department has also issued an advisory for health workers.

The brain-damaging virus has killed two people and infected three others in Kozhikode district. A five-member central team has been stationed in Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in managing the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 September 2023, 02:02 IST)
India NewsRajasthanNipah VirusNipah

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT