Rajasthan: Wife of police constable catches husband secretly marrying another woman in hotel, stops wedding

Upon learning about this, his first wife, Reena, along with her family, reached the hotel and caught the constable, police said.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 17:08 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 17:08 IST
India NewsCrimemarriageconstablealwarwife

