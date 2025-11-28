<p>Alwar: A police constable in Alwar was caught on Friday allegedly marrying a second woman while still legally married to his first wife, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at a hotel here where the constable, Jai Kishan, was allegedly trying to secretly tie the knot in the presence of some of his family members, police said.</p>.<p>Upon learning about this, his first wife, Reena, along with her family, reached the hotel and caught the constable, police said.</p>.Viral UP wedding: Groom refuses dowry worth lakhs, takes Rs 1 as 'shagun' instead; wins hearts online.<p>Reena's brother Bhupendra Singh said that Jai Kishan had married Reena in 2011. However, after six years of marriage, Jai Kishan was caught in a compromising situation with another woman, following which Reena started living with her parents.</p>.<p>A team from the local police station reached the spot and halted the ceremony, they said. </p>