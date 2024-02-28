JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Man attempts suicide after killing his wife over 'friendship' with another man in Rajasthan

According to the police, the man jumped into dry grass after setting it on fire after killing his wife early morning on Tuesday in the Poonia Kheda village of the district.
Last Updated 27 February 2024, 19:25 IST

Follow Us

Jaipur: A man attempted suicide after allegedly killing his wife with an axe in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the man jumped into dry grass after setting it on fire after killing his wife early morning on Tuesday in the Poonia Kheda village of the district.

Danpur SHO Rajveer Singh said that Raju (32) allegedly killed his wife Nani (30) by attacking her with an axe on suspicion of her 'friendship' with another man.

After this, Raju attempted suicide but he was saved and is undergoing treatment at district hospital, the SHO added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 February 2024, 19:25 IST)
India NewsCrimeRajasthanSuicide

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT