Road crash in Rajasthan leaves six dead

He said two bulls were also found dead on the spot and prima facie, the accident occurred as the bulls were fighting on the road. The impact of the collision was so high that the car was reduced to a heap of mangled metal.

The deceased have been identified as Harendra Singh (32), his wife Mamta (30), their daughter Janhvi (6), Mamta's sister Sudha (35), her husband Santosh (37) and their son Anuj (5).