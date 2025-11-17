Menu
SC notice to Rajasthan govt on plea challenging anti conversion laws

The court pointed out that petitions raising similar issue were pending consideration before the top court.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 14:49 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 14:49 IST
