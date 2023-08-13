Shri Rajput Karni Sena president shot at by group member in Udaipur

A meeting of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena was being held at B N College for the launch of a poster for a rally scheduled to be held in Udaipur next month. During the meeting, Digvijay Singh shot the group's president Bhanwar Singh Saladiya in the back over a past dispute, Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhuwan Bhushan Yadav told reporters.