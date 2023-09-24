Home
Six killed, four injured in road accidents in Rajasthan

Three persons died when two trucks collided near in the Kuchera area of Nagaur district. The drivers of both the trucks -- Salim Khan and Shaitan Rawat -- and cleaner Salman were killed, the police said.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 06:26 IST

Six people, including a couple, were killed and four others injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.

Three persons died when two trucks collided near in the Kuchera area of Nagaur district. The drivers of both the trucks -- Salim Khan and Shaitan Rawat -- and cleaner Salman were killed, the police said.

In Bharatpur, a jeep and a car collided head-on leaving three dead. Ucchain SHO Ramavtar said that a couple and another person travelling in the car died, while four others in the jeep were injured.

The deceased were identified as Samitabh (35) and his pregnant wife Doli Mishra (32), and Dinesh Rajput (32). The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, the SHO added.

(Published 24 September 2023, 06:26 IST)
