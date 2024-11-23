Student preparing for JEE in Kota commits suicide

<p>Kota: An 18-year-old student, who was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of his hostel here, police said on Saturday.</p><p>No suicide note was recovered from his room and the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, they said.</p><p>According to police, Vivek Kumar, a resident of Annupur in Madhya Pradesh, had been preparing for JEE at a coaching institute here since April.</p>.IIT-JEE aspirant jumps to death from Lucknow high-rise.<p>He lived in a hostel room in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Jawahar Nagar area, the police said.</p><p>Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma told PTI that the boy allegedly jumped from the sixth floor around midnight.</p><p>Vivek was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment, Sharma said.</p><p>The safety net installed on the balcony of the boy's room had holes and was found nicked, suggesting it might have been tampered with for the jump, the DSP said.</p><p>A forensic team was sent to the spot to collect evidence and examine the circumstances surrounding the reason of death, he added.</p><p>However it is yet to be determined if the safety net was already damaged or was intentionally tampered with for the jump, the DSP further said.</p><p>The body's postmortem will be conducted after the parent's arrive, he said, adding that a case will be registered based on their statements.</p><p>This is the 16th suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year since January, while last year, the city reported 26 such cases.</p>