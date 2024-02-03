Talks on religion, AI, fashion and economy on 2nd day of Jaipur Literature Festival

An eventful session on ‘The Elephant Moves: India’s New Place In The World’, saw G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant lambasting US ambassador Eric Garcetti, who on Tuesday implied that India’s taxation policy impedes its growth, referring to FDIs. “Countries like the US have grown because of protectionism. They have said, ‘Subsidisation will be given only to companies that produce hydrogen in the USA’,” he said, adding, “He (Garcetti) is speaking the American language; we must speak the Indian language. We will make India a global champion by 'making in India’.”