Temple in southern Rajasthan gives 'Paap Mukti' certificate for a dip in its 'kund'

The certificate from the temple reads, “The ‘panchs’ of the villages (members of panchayat) should know that this person took a bath in ‘Mandakini Paap Mochini Ganga Kund’ of Shri Gotameshwar ji, which was built so that people could atone for their sins. Therefore this certificate has been provided. Please accept him/her back into the caste society.” Local sarpanch Uday Lal Meena said that a certificate is issued for Rs 12 with the signature and seal of 'Amin' (patwari or revenue department personnel) who sits in an office near the 'Paap Mochini Mandakini Kund'.