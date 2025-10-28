<p>Jaipur: Two persons were electrocuted to death and 10 others injured when a private bus caught fire after coming in contact with a hanging wire in the Manoharpur area here on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police Tejpal Singh said the bus was carrying labourers from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit to a brick kiln in Manoharpur.</p>.<p>He said gas cylinders and other household items kept on the top of the bus touched the high tension line when the bus was passing from an internal 'kaccha' road near a village in Manoharpur. After touching the live wire, the bus caught fire.</p>.<p>Some of the labourers managed to jump out of the bus.</p>.<p>The fire was later doused and the injured were rushed to a government hospital in Shahpura from there six were referred to SMS hospital in Jaipur with burn injuries while some were given primary treatment in Shahpura.</p>.<p>Deputy chief minister and Transport Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said a probe will be launched into the incident.</p>