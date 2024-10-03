Rajinikanth to be discharged tomorrow after heart condition treatment

<p>Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently underwent a non-surgical procedure, is reportedly recovering well, and if reports are accurate, he could be discharged from the hospital soon.</p><p>A reliable source has stated that Rajinikanth is doing very well and showing positive response to his medications. The doctors are quite happy with his progress, and he is anticipated to be discharged tomorrow.</p><p>However, after his return, the 73-year-old actor will have a brief period of rest before resuming his professional commitments.</p>.PM Narendra Modi wishes Rajinikanth speedy recovery.<p>Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on the evening of September 30 due to complaints of uneasiness and severe abdominal pain. After a detailed examination, he was recommended for treatment of a swelling in the aorta, the major artery leading from the heart. According to a medical bulletin released by the hospital, this procedure was conducted using a non-surgical transcatheter method.</p><p>Many, from politicians to actors, extended their wishes for a quick recovery to the actor on social media platforms. His devoted fans also sent their prayers and messages of support for his speedy healing.</p>.<p>On the work front, Rajinikanth is getting ready for the launch of his new movie <em>Vettaiyan</em>, directed by TJ Gnanavel of <em>Jai Bhim</em> fame, while also actively shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s <em>Coolie</em>.</p>