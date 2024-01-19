Rajiv Gandhi wasn't given full picture of opening of Babri's locks: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Soon after, Aiyar said, Rajiv conducted an internal party probe and found Nehru was "behind the conspiracy" to open the games at Ayodhya while his aide M L Fotedar had no role.

According to Aiyar, Nehru had managed to install “hitherto obscure Veer Bahadur Singh” as UP Chief Minister and evidence on record appears to indicate that he had been chosen to fulfil Arun Nehru’s ulterior aim of getting the locks opened to consolidate the party’s base by pandering to Hindu sentiment”.

Singh had visited Ayodhya on December 19, 1985, where a VHP delegation led by retired Justice Shiv Nath Katju met him to argue that the locks had not been put under any court order and it “interfered with the free exercise of the Constitutional rights to worship Bhagwan Shri Ram”.

While Singh “quietly listened” and appeared to have ordered a close search of records, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police later told a court that the locks were not necessary for preserving public peace and law and order.

Soon after the court ordered unlocking the gates, Aiyar writes, “the locks were dismantled within a few minutes” and a “storm of Hindu worshippers surged in. There was something clearly orchestrated about this sequence of events.”

Rajiv’s approach in this matter was with “much rectitude: punishing the one and sparing the other, although a much easier path would have been to spare the politically powerful Arun Nehru and punish the party apparatchik ML Fotedar,” he wrote.

“Stray remarks to me by the Prime Minister indicated he had nothing to do with this tragic farce and was deeply disturbed,” he wrote.

Rajiv also sought to see whether a political settlement was possible and deputed then Home Minister Buta Singh to visit Ayodhya in August-September 1989 to explore the possibility of a site in the immediate vicinity of the mosque for a Ram temple.

Singh succeeded in identifying a possible location “but either he did not know or deliberately suppressed the fact part of this site lay within the disputed area.