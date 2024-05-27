Rajkot game zone fire: Court remands three accused in police custody for 14 days

Gokani said that when asked about certain documents, the accused claimed they got burnt in the fire. The main ground for their remand is to seek their cooperation and elicit the truth, he said.

“We told the court that the main accused are on the run, and these accused persons make evasive replies and are not cooperating with the investigating agencies,” Gokani said.

He said that accused Solanki tried to put up an act in his bid to express before the court that he was filled with remorse for whatever happened.

“When he entered the court, he tried to project that he had remorse for the incident and everyone felt that he was crying. After five minutes, he was laughing and arguing with the court," Gokani said.

An FIR was registered against six partners of the TRP game zone on charges of culpable homicide after a blaze there killed 27 persons, including children, on May 25. The police have arrested three persons, including two named in the FIR. The name of the third person cropped up during during investigation.