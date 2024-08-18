Rajnath releases commemorative coin in honour of Karunanidhi, calls him 'titan' of Indian politics

Chennai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday released as Rs 100 coin to commemorate the birth centenary of late DMK president M Karunanidhi, and was effusive in his praise of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister, calling him a "titan" of Indian politics.

Singh released the coin in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, son of Karunanidhi, who received it.

"Karunanidhi is one of the most revered leaders of our country. A man whose influence extended far beyond the borders of Tamil Nadu. Karunanidhi was a titan of Indian politics, a cultural stalwart and a relentless advocate of social justice," Singh noted.