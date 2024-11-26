Rajnath Singh to visit Russia from December 8-10: Report

<p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Russia from December 8 to 10, Russian news agency, <em>TASS </em>reported.</p><p>This comes after PM Narendra Modi's visit to Russia for the BRICS Summit. </p><p>India and Russia have historically had close ties, and maintained them despite Western sanctions amid the war with Ukraine. While India also cultivated relations with the US in the meanwhile, it remains to be seen how things play out now that Donald Trump is set to be in the Oval Office for the next five years. </p><p><em>More to follow....</em></p>