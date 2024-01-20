Ram temple consecration: 'Historic day, biggest achievement for India', says actor who played Laxman

When asked to comment on the negative remarks made by some people about Sanatan Dharma, Lahri remarked, "They probably do not understand what Sanatan Dharm is. Sanatan Dharm has a king-size heart and has the power to absorb all negativities. People from foreign nations are increasingly adopting Sanatan Dharm as they find inner peace through it."

On the transformation of Ayodhya ahead of the Monday event which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries in attendance, the actor said, the temple town has undergone a sea change and it will become a class city in future.