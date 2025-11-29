Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rapido denies involvement in Rs 331-crore money trail in bike taxi driver's account

The ED officials stumbled upon the Rapido bike driver while investigating the 1xbet online betting-linked money-laundering case.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 17:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 17:19 IST
India NewsRapidobike taxisBetting

Follow us on :

Follow Us