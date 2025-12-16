Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rare gems: When Mohammed Rafi, Begum Akhtar appeared on commercial print ads

Titled 'Stars Shine', the exhibition is being hosted at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 05:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 05:34 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsadvertisementsTrendingMohammed Rafi

Follow us on :

Follow Us