Ratan Tata's will: Philanthropist leaves 'unlimited' care for pet dog Tito, provisions for house staff, butler

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ratan-tata">Ratan Tata</a>, former chairperson of the Tata Group who passed away recently, has left "unlimited" care for his pet dog Tito in his will. </p><p>According to <em>The</em> <em>Times of India</em> <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/unlimited-care-for-pet-dog-tito-share-for-butler-in-ratan-tata-will/articleshow/114559763.cms" rel="nofollow">report</a>, Ratan Tata, who was renowned for disbursing a majority of his wealth to philanthropy has also handed down assets to his foundation, brother Jimmy Tata, half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, house staff, and others.</p><p>Tata's pet dog Tito, a German Shepherd was adopted five or six years ago after his previous pet passed away and will be now cared for by his longtime cook, Rajan Shaw.</p><p>The will also mentions his butler Subbiah, who worked for Tata for three-decades. </p><p>As for his executive assistant Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata has relinquished his stake in Naidu's companionship venture, Goodfellows, and waived his overseas education expenses.</p><p>Ratan Tata's assets include a 2,000-square-foot beach bungalow in Alibaug, a two-storey house on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai, fixed deposits exceeding Rs 350 crore, and a 0.83 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the $165-billion Tata Group.</p><p>As per the Tata Group's tradition, his stake in Tata Sons will be transferred to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF), a charitable trust. The industrialist's stakes in other Tata Group companies, including Tata Motors, will also be transferred to RTEF.</p><p>Ratan Tata's Halekai house in Colaba, where he lived until his death, is owned by Ewart Investments. The company is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Sons. </p><p>Ratan Tata had a vast collection of 20-30 cars, the future of which is under consideration as of now. The Tata Group might consider it for display in Tata Central Archives, the group's Pune museum or auctioning. The luxury cars are currently housed at his Halekai residence and the Taj Wellington Mews service apartments in Colaba.</p><p>Tata's awards and other accolades will be donated to the Pune Museum. </p><p>Tata, who led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights, breathed his last on October 9, 2024, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He was 86.</p>