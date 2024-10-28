Raymond chairman Gautam Singhania's Lamborghini Revuelto gets stuck on Mumbai trans-harbour link; he blasts company for not responding to complaints

<p>New Delhi: Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gautam-singhania">Gautam Singhania</a> has blasted Italian carmaker Lamborghini for "arrogance" having failed to reach out to him regarding an issue with his car.</p>.<p>Singhania had earlier tweeted on X about his Lamborghini Revuelto getting stranded at Mumbai's trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure.</p>.<p>"I'm shocked at the arrogance of India Head @Agarwal_sharad and Asia Head Francesco Scardaoni. No one has reached out even to check what the customer issues are," he tweeted on Sunday.</p>.<p>Lamborghini India could not immediately reach out about the matter.</p>.Gautam Singhania's motto is buy everyone, everything: Raymond founder accuses son of 'breaking' company.<p>In a tweet on October 16, Singhania had noted that the Lamborghini India and Asia leadership failed to reach out to him despite him being an old loyal customer.</p>.<p>"It is shocking that the India Head of Lamborghini @agarwal_sharad has not even bothered to make a phone call to enquire what the problem with an old loyal customer is. Is the brand arrogance getting to another level?" he tweeted.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, Singhania had tweeted about taking his new Lamborghini Revuelto for a test drive and ended up stranded on the trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure.</p>.<p>"It's a brand-new car'. Are there reliability concerns? This is the third one I've heard of experiencing issues within 15 days of delivery," he had stated.</p>.<p>Lamborghini Revuelto is priced around Rs 8.89 crore in India. </p>