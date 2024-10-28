Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Raymond chairman Gautam Singhania's Lamborghini Revuelto gets stuck on Mumbai trans-harbour link; he blasts company for not responding to complaints

Earlier this month, Singhania had tweeted about taking his new Lamborghini Revuelto for a test drive and ended up stranded on the trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 05:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 05:05 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsLamborghiniTrendingGautam Singhania

Follow us on :

Follow Us