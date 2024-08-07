RBI asks top banks to refrain from large trading bets against rupee

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked some large banks to not add to their existing positions against the rupee in a bid to support the currency which has fallen to all-time lows for three straight days, four bankers told Reuters.

Officials from the RBI's financial markets regulation and operations department rang big banks on Tuesday, when the currency was at risk of breaching the 84/$ level in the spot market, the bankers, who declined to be identified since they are not authorised to speak to the media, said.

The RBI did not immediately respond to a mail requesting comment. Reuters could not ascertain the full list of banks the RBI called.

The Indian rupee turned into the worst-performing Asian currency over the last month, pressured by the unwinding of trades that used the Chinese yuan to fund long bets on the local currency.

To slow the depreciation, the RBI has intervened across the spot, futures and non -deliverable forwards segments.