'Reckless and loosely laid offence', Karnataka HC while quashing FIR against J P Nadda

The Karnataka High Court has termed as “reckless registration of crime and a loosely laid offence”, the FIR registered against Jagath Prakash Nadda, national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The crime was registered by the Harapanahalli police in connection with his speech delivered on May 7, 2023 on the allegation that he wooed as well as threatened the voters by stating that they would lose the benefit of central schemes if they were to vote against the then ruling party, BJP.

The Harapanahalli police in Vijayanagar district had invoked IPC section 171F which carries up to one year imprisonment, as punishment for undue influence or personation at an election. It was argued that the complaint doesn't indicate any ingredients of section 171F and added that the magistrate too had only written ‘permitted’ while according permission and the same depicts non- application of mind.