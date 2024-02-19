JOIN US
'Refuse poll duty,' Raj Thackeray tells teachers; slams ECI

Raj Thackeray said the ECI should face action for pressuring teachers into taking up poll duty by warning them of disciplinary action.
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 09:16 IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Monday asked teachers to refuse election duty since it adversely affects students.

Speaking to reporters here, he said a delegation of teachers from Shardashram School had met him and drawn his attention to the order of the Election Commission of India asking them to report for poll duty.

"I asked them and others to not take up poll duty at the cost of teaching. Who will teach the students (during this time)? The ECI is not conducting polls for the first time. Why can't it come with its own system and machinery for polls," he said.

He said the ECI should face action for pressuring teachers into taking up poll duty by warning them of disciplinary action.

"Teachers should not take up poll duty. I will see if the Election Commission takes action against you," he asserted.

