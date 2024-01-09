'Regulation won't take away minority status': SC to Aligarh Muslim University

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said merely because the right to administer is regulated by a statute and to certain extent is not untrammelled, it does not detract from the minority character of an institution.

Hearing a batch of petitions related to minority character of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), a seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud asked what happens when a statute [when applied] takes over an erstwhile institution and converts it into the mandated statutory form.

"It becomes a body corporate, [but] does that conversion deprive it of its minority character, or is that only a matter of form? To convert the form which was society into a body corporate, or does that change in form completely destroy the minority character?" the bench further asked.

The AMU, for its part, emphasised that the right to administer a minority institute flowed from the right to establish one guaranteed under the Constitution.

The bench said, “Article 30 (right of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions) of the Constitution uses the expression establish and administer. Now there is no absolute standard of administration that you must administer 100 percent, so to make Article 30 effective, you don’t have to postulate that the administration by the minority has to be an absolute administration and that today in a regulated society, nothing is absolute".

Further, the bench said, "Virtually every aspect of life is regulated in some way or the other. So, merely because the right to administer an educational institution is regulated by a statute and to certain extent is not untrammelled, does not detract from the minority character of the institution”.