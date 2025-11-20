Menu
Remarks against Army: Supreme Court extends stay on trial court proceedings against Rahul Gandhi

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma deferred the hearing in the matter, noting there was a letter circulated for adjournment.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 06:49 IST
Published 20 November 2025, 06:49 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiSupreme CourtArmy

