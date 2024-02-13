'Remember when PM called them andolanjeevi?': Kharge slams Modi govt for breaking promises made to farmers

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government on Tuesday of silencing the voices of farmers after failing to fulfill promises made to them over the past decade.

Kharge's criticism of the government comes when thousands of farmers have called for a 'Delhi Chalo' protest, resulting in the capital being fortified, with authorities preventing their entry into the city.

"In place are barbed wire, tear gas from drones, nails, and guns... The dictatorial Modi government seeks to suppress the voices of farmers," stated the Congress chief in a post on X.