Remove 100% fruit juice claims, FSSAI asks food business operators

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked the food business operators to remove the claims of “100% fruit juice” from the advertisements and labels of reconstituted fruit juices widely found in the market.

Even though the FBOs have been asked to withdraw such claims with immediate effect, the companies have been given time till September 1, 2024 to exhaust all “pre-printed existing packaging material.”

Reconstituted fruit juices are those products in which a fruit juice concentrate is mixed with water to create the final product. A large number of commercially available fruit juices fall in this category.