JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Renowned poet Munawwar Rana passes away at age 71

'He was hospitalised for 14 to 15 days due to illness. He was first admitted to Medanta in Lucknow and then to SGPGI where he breathed his last around 11 pm today,' Rana's son His son Tabrez Rana told PTI.
Last Updated 14 January 2024, 20:03 IST

Follow Us

Lucknow: Renowned poet Munawwar Rana passed away at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here on Sunday. He was 71 years old.

He was suffering from throat cancer for a long time.

Rana's daughter Sumaiya Rana told PTI that her father died at the hospital late on Sunday night and will be laid to rest on Monday.

The poet is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son.

"He was hospitalised for 14 to 15 days due to illness. He was first admitted to Medanta in Lucknow and then to SGPGI where he breathed his last around 11 pm today," Rana's son His son Tabrez Rana told PTI.

Munawwar Rana's poem Maa, which is considered one of his most famous poems, has a different place in the world of Urdu literature.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 January 2024, 20:03 IST)
India NewsRIP

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT