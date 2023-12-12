Reports claiming non-procurement of contraceptives misleading: Govt

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday termed "misleading" reports claiming that India's family planning programme is likely to get severely affected due to the country's central procurement agency's failure in procuring contraceptives.

"Such reports are ill-informed and provide misleading information," the ministry said in a statement.

Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), an autonomous body and a Central Procurement Agency under Union Ministry of Health, procures condoms for National Family Planning Programme and National AIDS Control Programme.

"CMSS procured 5.88 crores pieces of condoms for Family Planning Programme in May, 2023 and the present stock position of condoms is sufficient to meet the requirement of the Family Planning Programme," the ministry said.