<p>Mumbai: The Indian research and insights industry touched a whopping Rs 29,008 crore in FY2025, registering a 10.9 per cent increase from INR 26,300 crore in FY2024.</p><p>The growth signals a transition towards a more mature and diversified research and insight market, characterised by broader access to analytics services and evolving trends in manufacturing and consumer demand, much in line with India's robust GDP growth, making way for innovation, adaptation, and collaborations, according to the report titled — "The Indian Research & Insights Industry 2025 Update" — brought out by Market Research Society of India (MRSI).</p><p>Segmented into three core service lines, Analytics continues to be the largest and fastest-growing segment, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of the market, with over 90 per cent of demand driven by international clients. The segment grew by 14 per cent in FY2025, fuelled by increased adoption of predictive modelling, customer lifetime value analysis, and econometrics. While traditional services like social media and web analytics have matured, digital platforms, cloud infrastructure, and AI-driven solutions now enable greater scalability, with Agentic AI powering autonomous, real-time insights and continuous optimisation.</p><p>Custom Market Research recorded an 8 per cent growth, with specialised services such as consumer experience research gaining traction through techniques like facial coding, eye tracking, and emotional response monitoring. Similarly, Syndicated Research grew by 6 per cent, witnessing a modest rebound led by manufacturing-focused clients and increased outsourcing of research mandates to India-based captive centres. However, the segment continues to navigate challenges in media measurement, as traditional television metrics face pressure amid accelerating adoption of digital and streaming platforms.</p><p>"The Indian research and insights industry is entering a phase of maturity, where growth is driven less by volume and more by value. In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, which emphasises innovation, advanced capabilities and strategic value creation across sectors - the industry is gearing up to work alongside India Inc. to fuel progress," said Nitin Kamat, Chief Growth & Partnerships Officer, TAM Media Research, who is President, MRSI.</p><p>"The steady double-digit growth reflects increasing trust in data-driven decision-making across sectors. With rising digital maturity, hyperlocal insight needs, and growing international mandates, India is well placed to shape the future of insight-led transformation globally," added Mitali Chowhan, Director General, MRSI.</p>