Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Research and insights industry reaches Rs 29,008 crore in FY2025

The segment grew by 14 per cent in FY2025, fuelled by increased adoption of predictive modelling, customer lifetime value analysis, and econometrics.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 09:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsResearch

Follow us on :

Follow Us