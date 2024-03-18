JOIN US
india

Revving Up the Valley: Srinagar makes history with maiden Formula 4 car race

In a historic moment for motorsports enthusiasts in Kashmir, the picturesque city of Srinagar played host to its first-ever Formula-4 car race on March 17, sending waves of excitement rippling through the valley. Against the backdrop of the majestic Himalayas, the roar of engines echoed through the air as Srinagar's streets transformed into a thrilling race track.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 08:17 IST

Srinagar hosted its maiden Formula 4 car race on Sunday (March 17) enthralling the motor enthusiasts.

Credit: PTI

Covering a distance of 1.7Km, the race was held from Lalit Ghat to Nehru Park.

Credit: PTI

The race was held in from 10:00 am in the morning to 02:00 pm in the afternoon.

Credit: PTI

Terming the hosting of Formula-4 car race in Srinagar as one of the major achievements, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said the occasion will open a spectrum of options for sports lovers of Kashmir and will be the beginning of a new career option for enthusiasts of the valley.

Credit: PTI

For the motorsports fans in Srinagar, the Formula-4 car run represents more than just a sporting event. It is a symbol of progress and innovation, a testament to the city's resilience and determination to embrace new opportunities.

Credit: PTI

(Published 18 March 2024, 08:17 IST)
