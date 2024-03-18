Revving Up the Valley: Srinagar makes history with maiden Formula 4 car race

Srinagar hosted its maiden Formula 4 car race on Sunday (March 17) enthralling the motor enthusiasts.
Covering a distance of 1.7Km, the race was held from Lalit Ghat to Nehru Park.
The race was held in from 10:00 am in the morning to 02:00 pm in the afternoon.
Terming the hosting of Formula-4 car race in Srinagar as one of the major achievements, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said the occasion will open a spectrum of options for sports lovers of Kashmir and will be the beginning of a new career option for enthusiasts of the valley.
For the motorsports fans in Srinagar, the Formula-4 car run represents more than just a sporting event. It is a symbol of progress and innovation, a testament to the city's resilience and determination to embrace new opportunities.
(Published 18 March 2024, 08:17 IST)