Rise of China & unsettled borders will be most formidable challenge for India: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

Pune: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Monday said the unsettled borders with China and the rise of that country will remain the most formidable challenge for India and its armed forces in the foreseeable future.

Speaking at the 3rd Strategic and Security Dialogue on the Rise of China and its implications for the world, General Chauhan emphasised the need for astute handling of the PLA (People's Liberation Army) at all friction points concerning the disputed borders.

General Chauhan said India has disputed borders with neighbours and these conflicts have led to the emergence of terms like the Line of Actual Control, Line of Control, and Actual Ground Position Line.