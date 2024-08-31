Robert Vadra criticises Kangana Ranaut, says she has no place in Parliament

'She (Ranaut) is a woman. I respect her. But I feel she does not deserve to be in Parliament. She is not educated. I feel she does not think about people. She thinks only about herself. She should think about women. My appeal is that the entire country should come together and move forward on the issue of women's safety,' Vadra told reporters here.