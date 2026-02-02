Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Row erupts in Lok Sabha as Rahul Gandhi seeks to quote from memoir of General Naravane

Rahul Gandhi said, 'What does it contain which is scaring them so much? If they are not scared, I should be allowed to read on.'
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 10:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 10:19 IST
India NewsAmit ShahRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsRajnath SinghLok SabhaTejasvi SuryaM M Naravane

Follow us on :

Follow Us