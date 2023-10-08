Rs 17,225 crore disbursed to support 54 lakh individuals from marginalised sections: Union minister

The Shilp Samagam Mela is being organised by the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC), and the National Safai Karmi Development Corporation (NSKFDC) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

"Our mission is to provide them with a substantial platform for exhibiting and selling their diverse range of products. The three corporations under the ministry, namely NSFDC, NBCFDC, and NSKFDC, have facilitated artisans and other beneficiaries by extending financial assistance at a nominal interest rate of 5 per cent through term loan schemes, microfinance schemes, and various channel partners, enabling them to market and sell their products via this exhibition platform," Kumar said.