Rs 32.45 lakh crore investment pledged in renewables by 2030, says Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: As India aspires to reach over 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, Union New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said a total investment of Rs 32.45 lakh crore has been committed in renewable energy projects till 2030.

At the fourth Global Renewable Energy Investment Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST) held at Gandhinagar, Joshi told media that makers have committed to additional manufacturing capacity of 340 GW in solar modules, 240 GW in solar cells, 22 gigawatts in wind turbines and 10 gigawatts in electrolyzers.

The State governments have given 'Sankalp Patra' (commitment) of 540 GW, he said adding that over 7,000 people took part in the RE-Invest which is being organised by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy in partnership with CII.