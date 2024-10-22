Home
RS Chairman appoints Milind Deora as chairman of Committee on subordinate legislation

BJP leader Laxmikant Bajpayee has been appointed chairman of the Committee on Papers Laid on the Table.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 16:35 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 16:35 IST
