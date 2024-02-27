RS polls: Karnataka BJP cries 'political suicide' as S T Somashekar cross votes

"We have got the information that Somashekar has done cross-voting. I believe that people do not like cheating every now and then," Leader of Opposition R Ashoka told reporters here.

"I consulted with advocate Vivek Reddy who is our state legal cell president and a high court lawyer. We will ask the Speaker to initiate action against him (Somashekar) and explore the possibilities to take steps in accordance with the law," the former deputy chief minister said.

Somashekar had quit the Congress and joined the BJP. He served as a minister in the BJP government and was made the Mysuru district in charge.

Ashoka termed Somashekar's decision as "political suicide".

Soon after voting, Somashekar told reporters that he voted as per his conscience.

"I went by my conscience and voted for those who worked for building schools and carry out development works in my constituency," the rebel BJP leader said.

Ashoka said Hebbar had been in touch with him since morning and assured him that he would vote for the BJP candidate.

"Hebbar had been telling me that he would not betray the party, but I don’t know why he did not turn up to vote. He double-crossed us today, which he should not have done. We will initiate action against him," Ashoka said.

Both the MLAs had defected from Congress to the BJP along with 15 others, bringing down the 14-month-old coalition government of the Congress and the JD(S) in 2019, facilitating the installation of the BJP government.

In 2023, they once again were elected to the assembly on the BJP ticket.

The BJP and JD(S) workers staged a demonstration in Bengaluru against Somashekar. Raising slogans, they burnt his effigy.