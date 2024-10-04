Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

RSS' centenary year aims to build a disciplined, strong Hindu society: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat was chairing a meeting with all the regional members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the Dharmada Dharmashala as he kicked off his 4-day visit to Rajasthan's Baran district.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 21:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 21:19 IST
India NewsRSSMohan BhagwatHindu

Follow us on :

Follow Us