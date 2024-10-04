RSS' centenary year aims to build a disciplined, strong Hindu society: Mohan Bhagwat

<p>Kota: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the primary goal of the organisation's centenary year is to build a disciplined and strong Hindu society.</p>.<p>Bhagwat was chairing a meeting with all the regional members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the Dharmada Dharmashala as he kicked off his 4-day visit to Rajasthan's Baran district.</p>.<p>The RSS president discussed in detail with all district and regional promoters the plans for expansion and consolidation in view of the centenary year, according to a press release.</p>.Three policemen sent to lines for thrashing RSS worker in UP's Deoria.<p>Bhagwat emphasised that the centenary year should not be celebrated as a festival, but rather focus on realising the dream envisioned by the founder of a united, strong, and disciplined Hindu society, Ramesh Chandra Mehta, the Sangh's Baran division head, said in the release.</p>.<p>To achieve this, RSS chief urged expansion of the organisation's work to every village and urban area, down to sub-localities.</p>.<p>Bhagwat also pointed out that to accomplish these tasks, the number of dedicated volunteers needs to be significantly increased.</p>.<p>A comprehensive review of the planned work expansion was also conducted during the meeting, the release said.</p>.<p>Upon Bhagwat's arrival at the Dharmada Dharmashala, he was welcomed by the organisation's members with a traditional tilak and coconut, it added.</p>.<p>The RSS will complete its 100 years in 2025.</p>