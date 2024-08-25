RSS leader Anil Oak plays 'Hanuman Chalisa' on flute in train, netizens react

Anil Oak, the Sah Vyavastha Pramukh (co-organisation head) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) could be seen playing flute during his train journey in a video going viral on social media.
The video shared by X user Ravi Ranjan shows Oak playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' during his journey as other passengers were seen enjoying the performance. The video has garnered over 56k views and a flurry of comments have poured in praising his talent.
"This is what RSS is all about, this is the culture of Indian and the Sangh is very relevant for Indianness,(sic)" a user wrote.
"Show me anything more melodious," commented another user.
However, some netizens were against the idea of performing 'religious work' at public spaces. "Do all this at your home. When someone offers namaz silently, then complain, then do not complain by saying any religious tax scandal. No religious work should be done in a public place in India. Don't even put up a flag. Religious people put dirty flags on electric poles every day,(sic)" the user commented.
Anil Oak is well-known for his singing and playing the flute. In the past, he has played songs like Jayostute and sang Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo during a sports event organised by the Kreeda Bharati.
Oak had earlier made headlines when he expressed that Chhatrapati Shivaji made the first attempt to stop the ideological, literary, cultural and physical attacks on Hindutva.
The annual coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Samanway Baithak with the BJP is set to take place in Kerala's Palakkad from August 31 to September 2.
This marks the first meeting between the BJP and RSS after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
According to sources, the key meeting is also significant because of the speculation that the RSS has insisted on the BJP appointing a working president ahead of the meeting. Several meetings between the BJP and Sangh leaders have taken place in the last week, with two key union ministers given the duty of placating the RSS leadership.
(With DHNS inputs)
Published 25 August 2024, 07:39 IST