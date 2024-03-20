Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent brain surgery after 'life-threatening bleeding' in brain

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has undergone a brain surgey after 'life-threatening bleeding' in his brain, as per a social media post by his Isha Foundation.
The spiritual leader was suffering from headaches for some weeks, but still continued his duties and carried out Mahashivratri celebrations, a statement on Isha Foundation's website claimed.
Listen to what his doctor says regarding his current health condition:
On March 14, Sadhguru underwent an MRI, which revealed that there was chronic bleeding in his brain for the past three to four weeks.
Sadhguru was advised immediate hospitalisation and appropriate medication schedule adjustment, but he had important meetings and events scheduled for March 15 and March 16, it said, adding he completed the meetings with the support of pain medication.
On March 17, he developed a decline in his level of consciousness, and weakness in the left leg, and was admitted to the medical facility under the care of Dr Suri. The CT scan revealed a marked increase in brain swelling and a decision was taken to operate, it said.
The report also says that he attended the India Today Conclave under a heavy dosage of painkillers.
The Isha Foundation head's condition worsened on March 17, which led to him being admitted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, where he underwent an emergency brain surgery. He was on vetilation, but was taken off the same post-surgery.
Dr Vinit Suri, who is among the doctors in charge of Vasudev, said to Isha Foundation, “Sadhguru is healing himself, apart from the medical measures instituted by us.”
Sadhguru was managed by a team of doctors comprising Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi and Dr S Chatterjee and underwent an emergency brain surgery on March 17 to remove the bleeding in the skull, the statement said.
(With PTI inputs)
(Published 20 March 2024, 14:07 IST)