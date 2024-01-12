'Saho Mat, Daro Mat': Cong releases Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 'anthem'

In a post on the microblogging platform, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is to raise voice against the injustice of the last 10 years. Its theme song has been released today. Listen and share it with as many people as possible." The march led by Gandhi is scheduled to start from Manipur on Sunday and conclude in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.