Sam Pitroda's racist comment sparks row: How politicians reacted

Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda in an interview with the Statesman made a comment that has been labelled racist.
He said, "We could hold together a country as diverse as India -- where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa. It doesn't matter. We are all brothers and and sisters."
The video of this interview has been widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), and has invited loads of criticism.
Several politicians too have taken to X and shared their reactions over the comment by Pitroda amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Actor-turned-BJP candidate for LS polls from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, posted on X, "Sam Pitroda is Rahul Gandhi’s mentor. Listen to his racist & divisive jibes for Indians. Their whole ideology is about divide & rule. It's sickening to call fellow Indians Chinese and African. Shame on Congress!"
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote on X, "This is how Rahul Gandhi has been taught to divide up and see India by his tutor and mentor Sam Pitroda."
Taking a satirical dig, Assam CM Himanta wrote on X, "Sam bhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one. Hamare desh ke bare mein thoda to samajh lo!"
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla told news agency ANI, "This is a shocking, despicable and disgusting comment made by Sam Pitroda. He is the mentor of Rahul Gandhi. It is the word, spirit, vocabulary and ideology of Rahul Gandhi... First, they divided on the basis of caste, religion and language. Now, they are dividing Indian vs. Indian. And to make a comment like Indians are like Chinese, isn't it a racist comment?... Isn't it an insulting and objectionable comment? It shows that 'Congress ki Mohabbat ki Dukan actually has Nafrat and Racism ka Saman'..."
Tejasvi Surya also psoted on X saying, "Congress has always been the OG breaking India party. This commentary is no different from what Churchill had said about us. No wonder RG is the way he is after being mentored by him!"
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad told ANI, "It becomes clear again and again that what does Sam Pitroda understand about India. It is clear that he is a failure. He doesn't understand the country. He is Rahul Gandhi's advisor. I can now understand why Rahul Gandhi speaks nonsense...This is the frustration of defeat. They neither understand India nor its heritage."
Pitroda had earlier come under attack from the BJP for his comments on inheritance tax, from which the Congress quickly distanced itself.