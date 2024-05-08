Sam Pitroda's racist comment sparks row: How politicians reacted

Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda in an interview with the Statesman made a comment that has been labelled racist.

He said, "We could hold together a country as diverse as India -- where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa. It doesn't matter. We are all brothers and and sisters."

The video of this interview has been widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), and has invited loads of criticism.

Several politicians too have taken to X and shared their reactions over the comment by Pitroda amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Actor-turned-BJP candidate for LS polls from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, posted on X, "Sam Pitroda is Rahul Gandhi’s mentor. Listen to his racist & divisive jibes for Indians. Their whole ideology is about divide & rule. It's sickening to call fellow Indians Chinese and African. Shame on Congress!"